R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91.

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.05. 698,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.51 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 595,725 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

