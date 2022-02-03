R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

RCM traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 15,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

