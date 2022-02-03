Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Update

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after buying an additional 976,344 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Radian Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 876,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Radian Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 686,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,361,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,368,000 after purchasing an additional 627,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.28. 51,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

