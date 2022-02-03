RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of RadNet worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

