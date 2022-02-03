Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Repurchase $1.50 billion in Shares

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,100. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.46.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.54.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

