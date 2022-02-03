Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.54

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.54 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 32.20 ($0.43). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 451,253 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.57 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.54.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

