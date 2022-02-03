Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 20,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 588,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Ranpak alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 345.2% in the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,851,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 33.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after purchasing an additional 544,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 59.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,309,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 490,160 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.