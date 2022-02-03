Rari Governance Token (RGT) Market Cap Hits $244.00 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $244.00 million and $9.81 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $20.10 or 0.00054515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00043045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00113966 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

Rari Governance Token is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,498,173 coins and its circulating supply is 12,138,480 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

