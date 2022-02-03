Raymond James Comments on Conifex Timber Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$47.55 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Conifex Timber stock opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$1.52 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.93.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

