Raymond James Cuts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$68.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.07% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$106.24.

TSE LSPD traded down C$1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.75. 1,691,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.14. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$33.19 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

