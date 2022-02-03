RBC Bearings (ROLL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. RBC Bearings has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $175.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.91. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.