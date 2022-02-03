RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.28% of RE/MAX worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 19.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 32.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,172,000 after acquiring an additional 81,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMAX opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.98 million, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

