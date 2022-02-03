Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/25/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/24/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00.

12/8/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,955 shares of company stock worth $1,876,650. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

