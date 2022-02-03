Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UniCredit (UCG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of UniCredit (BIT: UCG) in the last few weeks:

2/1/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.10) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €15.10 ($16.97) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/31/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €20.50 ($23.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/28/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/28/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €19.00 ($21.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/28/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €21.75 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/26/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.10) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/21/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €15.00 ($16.85) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/21/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €21.75 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €15.10 ($16.97) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/11/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2022 – UniCredit was given a new €19.50 ($21.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/16/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.10) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/16/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €19.50 ($21.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/14/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €15.10 ($16.97) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/13/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €16.20 ($18.20) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/13/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €14.70 ($16.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/10/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €17.00 ($19.10) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/9/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €18.10 ($20.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/8/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €13.80 ($15.51) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/7/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €16.20 ($18.20) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/6/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €15.00 ($16.85) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UniCredit S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

