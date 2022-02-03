Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for adidas (ADS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for adidas (FRA: ADS):

2/1/2022 – adidas was given a new €320.00 ($359.55) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/27/2022 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($325.84) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/21/2022 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($382.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2022 – adidas was given a new €335.00 ($376.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2022 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($325.84) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/10/2022 – adidas was given a new €325.00 ($365.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/29/2021 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($325.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/21/2021 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($325.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/16/2021 – adidas was given a new €345.00 ($387.64) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/16/2021 – adidas was given a new €350.00 ($393.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €246.15 ($276.57) on Thursday. adidas AG has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($225.85). The company has a fifty day moving average of €253.77 and a 200-day moving average of €279.07.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.