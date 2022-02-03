Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TMX Group (X)

TMX Group (TSE: X) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00.

1/14/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$154.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$151.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

X opened at C$125.65 on Thursday. TMX Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$120.13 and a 12-month high of C$145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$132.52.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 7.0700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

