RED (RED) Market Capitalization Achieves $523,414.27

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, RED has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $523,414.27 and $19,500.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00293220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001920 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003368 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

