Redd Market Capitalization Hits $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,207.06 or 0.99929314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00079232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021979 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00026205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.00460181 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001147 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

