ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,900.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $22.78 million and $44,900.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,603.91 or 1.00032535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00078278 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00253567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00167924 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00329272 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001548 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001523 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

