Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,314 shares of company stock worth $6,747,929. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 72.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

