Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading Up 0.2%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

