Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.41 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 80.41 ($1.08). 1,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 17,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.09).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02. The company has a market cap of £221.35 million and a PE ratio of -9.69.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory intestinal fibrosis; RXC007, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitors for the treatment of orphan disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and other systemic fibrotic conditions; and Porcupine (RXC006), which is in Phase I for the treatment of lung fibrosis.

