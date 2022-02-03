Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $460,285.00

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $29.52 million and $460,285.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $169.99 or 0.00456984 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,642 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

