Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

