Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Update

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 534,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLMD. Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.51.

Shares of RLMD stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,824. The company has a market cap of $440.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.64. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

