Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,118,400 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 8,284.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.62% of Asana worth $117,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $62,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,003,733 shares of company stock worth $400,770,782 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $8,089,293. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

