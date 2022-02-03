Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,719,600 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2,866.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Xcel Energy worth $111,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

