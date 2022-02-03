Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 477,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 477,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of NetApp worth $118,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,347,000 after buying an additional 50,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

Shares of NTAP opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

