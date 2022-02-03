Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Valvoline worth $88,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.