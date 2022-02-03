Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 101,800 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $113,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

