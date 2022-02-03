Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,873,972 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.04% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $118,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of ZIM opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $69.79.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. Analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.