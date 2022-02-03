Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 622,100 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Hormel Foods worth $90,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.74.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

