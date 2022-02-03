Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 332,200 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 332,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $235.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.49 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.