Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 330,471 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $91,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $225.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

