Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.75% of Shutterstock worth $113,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SSTK opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.05 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,973 shares of company stock worth $19,570,915. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

