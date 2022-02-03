Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $101.77 Million Stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.45% of PLDT worth $101,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 45.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the second quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHI opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $38.05.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $964.66 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

PLDT Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

