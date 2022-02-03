Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $101.91 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 115.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 992,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Nuance Communications worth $101,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.60 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.