Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $116.36 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.54% of Virtu Financial worth $116,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,161,000 after purchasing an additional 94,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,128 shares in the last quarter.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

