Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $90.38 Million in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 266,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.25 and its 200-day moving average is $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

