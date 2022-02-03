Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,710,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,783,650 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.19% of B2Gold worth $115,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in B2Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in B2Gold by 92.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in B2Gold by 27.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 602,811 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

