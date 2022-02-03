Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.68% of ModivCare worth $118,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MODV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ModivCare by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after buying an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,103,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the third quarter valued at $1,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 135.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of MODV stock opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.47. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ModivCare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.