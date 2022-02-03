Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 482,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Amundi purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $207.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.24 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

