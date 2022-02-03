Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 180,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lam Research as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $611.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $500.14 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,960 shares of company stock worth $26,723,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

