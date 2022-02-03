Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 574,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Crown Castle International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 18.2% in the third quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 522.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 259.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 325,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

NYSE CCI opened at $184.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.03 and its 200-day moving average is $187.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

