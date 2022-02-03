Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Kellogg worth $100,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

K stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

