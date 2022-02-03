Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 218.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BHP Group worth $86,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $125,709,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $50,379,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $46,034,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.04.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

