Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,348,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.66% of Cosan worth $106,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Cosan by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 72,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSAN opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Cosan S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

