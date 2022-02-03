Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 121,564 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,701,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,564 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $119,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,779 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

