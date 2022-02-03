Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 122,100 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.03% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $113,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $38.58 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

