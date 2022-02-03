Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,515,200 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,515,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Tenaris worth $105,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tenaris by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:TS opened at $25.71 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.